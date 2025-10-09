TORONTO — Ontario's transportation minister says the government plans to soon restore lanes of vehicle traffic but keep bike lanes on a short stretch of Bloor Street West in Toronto, despite an ongoing court case.

An Ontario Superior Court judge ruled in July that a provincial law to remove three stretches of Toronto bike lanes is unconstitutional.

The government appealed the decision and the Court of Appeal for Ontario is set to hear the case in January, but a statement today from Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says the government believes this latest move is still consistent with the lower-court ruling.

Sarkaria says the work that is set to begin on or shortly after Oct. 20 will not remove bike lanes from Bloor Street West between Resurrection Road and Clissold Road, rather it will reconfigure the road both to include bike lanes and restore a lane of vehicle traffic that was removed when the bike lanes first went in.

Sarkaria says the bike lanes will include barrier curbs and bollards.

Premier Doug Ford has blasted the lower-court ruling on his bike lane law, calling it ridiculous and ideological.