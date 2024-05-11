The Ontario government wants to let everyone celebrate mom by casting a line in the water.

The province is making Mother's Day weekend, May 11-12, a free family fishing weekend.

It means Ontario residents can go fishing anywhere in the province without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

While you don't need a licence to fish, people participating still must carry a government-issued identification showing their name and date of birth.

Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, told AM800's The Shift that anyone can get out to enjoy the fun of fishing.

"I think that anybody who has ever gone out and had that opportunity to enjoy fishing, usually they've done it with a parent, a guardian, or someone close to them. It creates lasting memories of really good times out on the water," he says.

Smith says that they won't just be doing this for Mother's Day.

"We're going to do it again for Father's Day. We've got our free Family Fishing Week, June 29-July 7. We actually doubled the days you can do it in Ontario, starting in 2019. Because it's really important for people to connect with nature, for people to connect with the great outdoors,' he says.

Conservation catch limits and other regulations still apply.

Click here to learn more about the limits and regulations.

