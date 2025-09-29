The Ontario Liberal Party announced on Sunday the creation of a new committee as it looks to replace outgoing leader Bonnie Crombie.

The party's executive council approved the committee, which will provide recommendations on how to approach the leadership contest.

Party president Kathryn McGarry says the committee will reach out to members to help guide the contest's structure and process.

Crombie announced she was stepping down as leader after getting a weak show of support during a leadership review at the party's annual general meeting earlier this month.

Crombie held the job for less than two years and was elected in 2023 in a race that had five people vying for the party's top spot, with only four staying in the race until voting day.

The Liberals regained official party status in the legislature under Crombie's leadership in the provincial election earlier this year, but Crombie failed to get elected.