TORONTO — Bonnie Crombie has announced her resignation as leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, effective immediately.

Crombie says it is time for both her and the party to move forward.

The former mayor of Mississauga, Ont., decided in September to step down after receiving just 57 per cent support in a leadership vote at the party's annual general meeting.

The Ontario Liberal Party says it will select an interim leader shortly as it works on its leadership process.

The party has not said when that leadership contest will take place.

Crombie held the job for two years, but lost decisively to Premier Doug Ford in the February 2025 snap election he called more than a year early.