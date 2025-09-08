TORONTO — Ontario Liberals say in a report looking back at their performance in this year's provincial election that their campaign's focus on health care and a family doctor shortage did not resonate with voters, who were more focused on affordability.

The party increased its seat total from nine to 14 and regained official party status in the legislature, but it failed to win the election or even form the Official Opposition, and Leader Bonnie Crombie did not win her own seat.

While there were some successes, the party compiled a campaign debrief to look at areas for improvement after talking to more than 1,200 people, including candidates, campaign managers and party members.

The review says the Liberals' central platform focus on health was grounded in pre-campaign focus group testing, but many candidates and campaign managers found voters were more focused on economic uncertainty and pocketbook issues.

As well, the report says, many participants said there was a lack of a clear answer to the question, "Why should I vote for Bonnie?" and there was not enough to differentiate the Liberals from the NDP or Progressive Conservatives.

The review recommends the party keep areas such as fundraising and volunteer co-ordination ramped up between election campaigns, in order to be better prepared for the next one.