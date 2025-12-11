Ontario's legislature is set to take a 14-week winter break, less than two months after resuming from a 19-week summer break.

Members of provincial parliament typically resume sitting at Queen's Park after the holidays in mid-February, following Family Day.

Today, on the last day of sitting this year, government House leader Steve Clark says the legislature won't be back until March 23.

He says it is important that politicians go back to their ridings, hear from their constituents and do work to implement the legislation they have passed.

Liberal parliamentary leader John Fraser says that length of a legislative break is "crazy.''

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner says the government has also been fast-tracking its bills and limiting debate, all of which undermines democracy.