TORONTO - A First Nation legislator is addressing Queen's Park in his own language, marking the first time a language other than English and French has officially been allowed in Ontario's legislative chamber.

New Democrat Sol Mamakwa is speaking to the Ontario legislature in Oji-Cree.



For the first time in its history, the Ontario legislature is allowing, interpreting and transcribing a language other than English and French.



Mamakwa sparked the change after convincing Government House Leader Paul Calandra to allow him to speak at the legislature in the language his parents taught him.



About 100 supporters have gathered in Toronto to watch the historic moment, including Mamakwa's mother, siblings, friends and First Nation leaders.



Mamakwa, from Kingfisher Lake First Nation in northern Ontario, says the milestone is important because Indigenous people are losing their languages and his speech and question in the legislature will mark a step toward reconciliation.

