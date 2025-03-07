Ontario's legislature will be called back on April 14 to begin its 44th session of parliament after Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives won a late February vote.

Ford called the snap election at the end of January, saying he needed a stronger mandate to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump.

His party won 80 seats, three fewer than in the previous 2022 election.

Ford recently said he does not need the legislature to be sitting in order to deal with Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods.

The province says Ford and his executive council will be sworn in on March 19 by Lt.-Gov. Edith Dumont.

The lieutenant-governor is expected to outline the government's plans and priorities in a throne speech on April 15.