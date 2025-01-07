TORONTO - The Ontario government says it has launched an operation intended to beef up security along the border with the United States.

In a news release, Premier Doug Ford says Operation Deterrence will "crack down on illegal border crossings and illegal guns and drugs."

It comes as U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatens to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods unless Canada tightens border security, with an emphasis on fentanyl and illegal crossings.

As part of the operation, Ontario says provincial police have an "emergency response team" of 200 officers focused on boosting border security.

The province says the operation, which it describes as a "preparedness and planning framework," will target activities outside of the 14 official border crossings staffed by federal border agents.

The release says Ontario officials took part in a joint planning and readiness exercise with federal authorities on Friday to promote co-ordination at the border.