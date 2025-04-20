The provincial government has announced more than $4.5 million for Windsor and Tecumseh’s transit.

The funding comes from the 2024-25 Gas Tax program.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the provincial government recognizes that many people rely on public transit services.

"It will bring a lot more people closer to their family members, to their work places, and opportunities for culture and recreation, just helps keep our connectivity and our community going, and happy to have the Ontario government continuing to support municipalities," Dowie said.

Dowie says Windsor will receive $4,462,356, while Tecumseh will get $176,470.

"It can be used to expand service hours, it can be used to increase routes, we can purchase new vehicles with the funds, and also improve accessibility measures," he said.

Dowie says public transit is a vital investment.

"You may remember too, the Leamington to Windsor service was initially started with a significant grant from the province of Ontario, and it's important that opportunities to get to work, to get to see family, and really different modes of transportation, access to them, it's important to promote them," Dowie said.

The province also granted money towards supporting transit in Amherstburg and LaSalle with a $398,778 investment from the 2024-25 Gas Tax program.

Amherstburg will receive $113,680 and LaSalle will receive $285,098.

