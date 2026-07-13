Ontario heat wave set to bring feels-like temperatures near 45 C

Some Canadian roads are buckling under the stress of the extreme heat worsened by global warming. Kamil Karamali reports.

CTV National News: Climate change warping infrastructure throughout Canadian cities Some Canadian roads are buckling under the stress of the extreme heat worsened by global warming. Kamil Karamali reports.

TORONTO — All of Ontario appears to be in for another heat wave this week as Environment Canada meteorologists forecast feels-like temperatures of up to 45 C.

The weather office has much of northern Ontario under a severe orange warning, from Kenora and Thunder Bay to Fort Hope and Timmins.

Forecasters say those areas could see highs of 36 C, with the humidex making it feel as hot as 42, before letting up later Tuesday.

Environment Canada has also issued less severe yellow warnings for southern Ontario, including Windsor, Toronto, North Bay and Ottawa.

Temperatures are also expected to reach nearly 36 C in some areas during the heat event that’s set to hit its peak Tuesday and last until Wednesday or Thursday.

The City of Toronto says water and cooling stations, as well as pools, beaches and splash pads, will be available to the public to help beat the heat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2026.