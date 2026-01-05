Local healthcare workers are taking a stand against the provincial government, including in Windsor.

Workers at Ontario Health atHome will be rallying in different cities today after the Doug Ford government ordered staff back to the office full-time.

In August 2025, the Ontario government announced their plan which required all Ontario Public Service (OPS) employees to return to the office full-time by January 5, 2026.

CUPE members at Ontario Health atHome are holding a province wide day of action on Monday, January 5, at noon to protest the implementation of the return to office mandate.

Workers will take their lunch breaks on the street to demand a return to the hybrid model. CUPE states that there has been a drastic reduction in available office space since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brett Geneau, Ontario Health atHome spokesperson, says this transition is unfair.

"The employer has got rid of some of their leases and some of their real estate, and now they're trying to force us all back in. And when we went to the three day model back to the office, people were sitting on chairs doing their work on their laptops, there was not enough space."

He says productivity while working from home was very high.

"People were a lot happier, there was a lot more work-life balance, it was implemented fairly, everybody was happy, the work was getting done, production was even better... there was nothing falling behind. People were focused more on their work, I think, when they worked from home... there's less distractions."

Geneau says they're hoping to make their voices heard through the rally.

"We are hoping for at least a hybrid model, like 3-2, something that cooperates. Everybody would be happy... the office they wouldn't have to put so much money and take away visits from our sick population."

The Windsor rally will be held at the Ontario Health atHome office at 5415 Tecumseh Road East starting at 12 p.m.

There are over 4,200 Ontario Health atHome workers across the province.

Ontario Health atHome employees coordinate and delivers home and community-based care for Ontarians, providing services like nursing, personal support, therapy, social work, and palliative care.

-with files from AM800's Live and Local