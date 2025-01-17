The Ontario government has started sending out $200 cheques to taxpayers in a move they say is aimed at addressing the high cost of living.

“With Ontario families struggling due to the federal carbon tax, high interest rates and global economic uncertainty, our government is stepping up as part of our ongoing work to keep costs down and help families make ends meet,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said in a statement.

The cheques are being sent out to eligible Ontario residents. Those eligible for the rebate must be 18 years or older at the end of 2023; be a resident in Ontario on December 31, 2023; have filed their 2023 Income Tax and Benefit Return by December 31, 2024; and not be bankrupt or incarcerated in 2024.

Families who qualify for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment will also receive a separate cheque of $200 for each eligible child under the age of 18.

Premier Doug Ford announced the rebates or cheques back in October. Sending them out will cost the provincial government $3 billion.

The cheques go out as speculation grows that Ford will call an early election for Ontario. He said this week that in the face of tariff threats from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, he would need a mandate to spend billions of dollars to boost Ontario’s economy.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.