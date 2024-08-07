Leamington's Ontario Greenhouse Vegetable Growers (OGVG) has been recognized with a Gold Hermes Award for its Greenhouse Goodness campaign.

OGVG is the biggest exporter of greenhouse-grown produce in North America.

The Greenhouse Goodness campaign was launched in the U.S. to educate on the benefits of greenhouse-grown produce, like cucumbers, peppers, and tomatoes.

"The Greenhouse Goodness campaign highlights the high standards and innovative practices that go into every step of the processes of our growers," said Executive Director Richard Lee.

"We are dedicated to continuing our efforts in educating consumers and promoting the advantages of greenhouse-grown produce while reinforcing our position as an industry leader."

According to OGVG, the campaign focussed on Greenhouse Goodness giving nutritious, fresh and sustainable produce to consumers. It added consumers can expect consistent quality every time.

The Hermes Creative Awards are an international competition for those involved in the concept, writing and design of traditional and emerging media. There were more than 6,500 entries across the world.