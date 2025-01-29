Additional funding to continue support to the Wheatley community.

The Ontario government is investing over $16-million to support emergency management needs, and to enhance local preparedness to address challenges posed by oil and gas related issues.

$12.3-million will further support the Municipality of Chatham-Kent's investigation, emergency management and recovery efforts following the Wheatley explosion back in August 2021.

The province also announced $3.8-million as part of the second year of Ontario's Legacy Oil and Gas Wells Action Plan to help nine municipalities across southwestern Ontario enhance local emergency preparedness and risk prevention.

While the state of emergency in Wheatley was officially declared over on October 31, 2024, work is ongoing in the municipality to ensure everything is stable.

This new funding will help cover emergency management expenses, site examinations and remediation, as well as site revitalization of the downtown core.

Since 2021, the province has invested over $39-million to support investigation, recovery and monitoring activities in Chatham-Kent, including support for eligible businesses and residents.

The explosion on Erie Street South happened on August 26, 2021, which destroyed two buildings and damaged many others in the area.