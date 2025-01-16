A new tool has been launched by the Ontario government to crack down on repeat and violent offenders.

The government has launched the Provincial Bail Compliance Dashboard which allows police services to monitor, consolidate and share critical information related to individuals on bail for firearms-related offences.

There are plans to expand this tool to include individuals on bail for other offences.

This new tool is managed by the Ontario Provincial Police, and some services have already begun using it including Guelph Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service and Toronto Police Service - with talks ongoing with Windsor Police.

Graham McGregor, Associate Minister of Auto Theft and Bail Reform, says this tool allows police to see if those individuals are complying.

"Picture a Google Map or an Apple Map that's going to be accessible not only for investigative capacity on desktop computers at police headquarters, but also at the computers that frontline officers have in their car. And they'll be able to see where people are out on bail for firearm offences, who they are, who their sureties are, when was the last time they had a bail compliance check."

He says those committing these crimes are mainly doing them with illegal guns.

"About 90 per cent of the guns that are used in the conduct of a crime in Ontario aren't legal guns, they're actually illegal guns that are directly traceable to the United States. While we've advocated for stiffer laws, and stronger bail laws, and stronger conviction laws as well, we don't own the Criminal Code. But what we are able to do is equip police to actually monitor where these people are."

McGregor says they would like all police services to take part.

"Where initially starting with Peel, York, the OPP in Toronto and Guelph. We are in talks currently with Windsor Police and we certainly hope that they get onto the Dashboard by the end of the year, and get on quickly so we can keep our community safe."

The dashboard is available to all Ontario municipal and First Nation police services who want to participate.

The provincial government has been calling on the federal goverment to tighten bail legislation for months now.

At the beginning of November, 2024, the provincial government asked that the Criminal Code be amended to tighten the legislation to better protect public safety and keep repeat and violent offenders off the streets.

A list of measures was been given including restoring mandatory minimum sentencing for serious crimes, removing bail availability for violent offenders, and to mandate a three-strike rule requiring pre-trial detention for repeat offenders so they are not allowed back on the street before their court date, among others.