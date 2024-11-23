The Ontario government is looking to expand coverage for firefighters.

The provincial government will be introducing legislation that, if passed, will expand presumptive coverage for firefighters in the case of kidney cancer and colorectal cancer.

The legislation would reduce the required duration of service from 20 to 10 years for those impacted by kidney cancer, and would remove the requirement that a firefighter's primary-site colorectal diagnosis must be made before the age of 61.

David Piccinin, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, says firefighters die of cancer at a rate up to four times higher than the general population.

He says firefighters and families have been advocating for these changes.

"Lowering required service from 20 to 10 years, and we also removed the requirements that a firefighters diagnosis for colorectal cancer be made before the age of 61. We heard from families about this one."

Piccinin says he has profound respect for Ontario's frontline heroes.

"Getting to know the families who are often battling it in silence has been just a life changing experience for me. So to be able to support them while they're fighting this, but also invest in research, and invest in prevention so that this doesn't happen in the first place."

He says it's important to the provincial government to offer this support.

"Firefighting today is not what it was even just five or 10 years ago, and so again a profound thanks to the community for their advocacy and for our firefighters all over our great province for speaking up."

These changes would ensure firefighters, including wildland firefighters, and fire investigators can access benefits through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) faster and easier.

These changes are also part of a larger package that will expand on actions introduced in the previous Working for Workers Acts since 2021.