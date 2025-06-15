The Ontario government is investing nearly $2.2-million in new funding to support road repairs along a short stretch of Huron Church Road in Windsor.

The province will spend $2,181,352 to help the city rehabilitate Huron Church from Pool Avenue to Industrial Drive, including Industrial Drive signalling intersection updates.

The funding is being delivered through the 2025-26 Connecting Links program, which helps maintain vital roads and bridges.

A connecting link is a designated municipal road or bridge that connects two ends of a provincial highway through a community, or to an international border crossing.

This year, the Ontario government is investing $45-million in 29 projects to repair roads and bridges in 27 municipalities across the province.

"This new phase of funding shows our government's continued commitment to modernizing Huron Church Road - a critical link for travellers and trade," said Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh. "By protecting Ontario's infrastructure along the Highway 3 corridor, we're securing the long-term future of Canada's busiest border gateway and supporting the prosperity of the Windsor-Essex region."