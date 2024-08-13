The Ontario government is investing over $4.8-million to ensure that University of Windsor students are prepared for the future.

This investment will help to ensure that students have access to modern facilities, learning tools, and equipment to develop the skills needed to succeed in the workforce.

Part of this investment requires the University to receive matching contributions from a private sector partner to help deliver education and training to meet the needs of employers.

This investment will see $1.8-million to help to renovate three of the most used classrooms on campus in Erie Hall, $1.2-million to completely renovate a Faculty of Education classroom, $500,000 to upgrade building HVAC controls in numerous buildings, and $150,000 to renovate two rooms in the Centre for Engineering Innovation.

Colleges and universities can use the funding for projects that support the renewal and modernization of campuses, including major building systems upgrades, heating and ventilating system upgrades, and mechanical and electrical system upgrades.

The funds can also be used to buy equipment and materials, specialized equipment, machinery for use in labs and classrooms, and tools for shops.