TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says elementary school teachers will be getting $750 purchasing cards starting in the next school year for classroom supplies.

Ford and Education Minister Paul Calandra made the announcement today, saying teachers need to have proper tools to ensure student success.

The premier says he has encountered teachers at the dollar store buying classroom supplies using their own money, and they shouldn't have to do that.

Teachers will be able to spend the money on classroom supplies including arts and crafts materials, stationery and paper products, posters and classroom decor, and paper towels and tissues.

The province is setting up a website through which teachers can make their purchases and materials will be delivered to their schools.

Calandra says the government will send teachers a survey today so they can give input on which supplies they would like to be available through the purchasing website.