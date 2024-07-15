TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is speeding up its expansion of sales of ready-to-drink cocktails amid a strike at the province's main liquor retailer that has focused on that issue.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced in a press release today that grocery stores that are already licensed to sell beer and wine can start ordering the pre-mixed cocktails, as well as large packs of beer, to sell starting on Thursday.



That's earlier than the planned Aug. 1 launch of that step in Ford's alcohol sales expansion, before convenience stores are allowed to sell beer, wine and coolers starting Sept. 5 while newly licensed grocery stores can do so starting Oct. 31.



Bethlenfalvy says it's about giving consumers more choice and convenience, while supporting local producers of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.



About 10,000 workers at the Liquor Control Board of Ontario went on strike July 5.



The Ontario Public Service Employees Union has said they are opposed to Ford's plan to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell ready-to-drink beverages, fearing the expansion will pose a threat to the LCBO and their jobs.

