Visitors to Ontario provincial parks this summer will be able to drink alcohol in more areas starting this summer.

Todd McCarthy, minister of environment, conservation and parks, says updated rules around where alcohol can be consumed "are intended to improve the overall park experience and support local tourism."

The new rules will allow adults 19 and older to drink alcohol beyond their individual campsites, including picnic areas, beaches and other day use areas.

The government enabled the changes in a red tape reduction bill last year and now says they will take effect for the 2026 season.

Parks will have signage indicating areas that are still alcohol-free.

Premier Doug Ford's government has taken many steps to liberalize alcohol sales and use, including most recently allowing tailgating at cultural events.