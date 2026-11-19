ETFO headquarters is seen in Toronto, on Monday, March 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The majority of members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) voted in favour of a strike action.

Ninety-seven per cent of education workers and 97 per cent of teacher and occasional teacher members voted in favour of a strike.

The ETFO represents around 84,000 members, from public elementary school teachers to designated early childhood educators.

“These strong strike mandates reflect the growing challenges educators face every day in schools and work sites across Ontario and underscore our members’ solidarity and support for ETFO’s bargaining team,” ETFO President David Mastin said in a news release on Wednesday.

“They send a powerful message to the government and the Council of Ontario Directors of Education (CODE) that ETFO members are united, determined, and prepared to take action, if necessary, to secure meaningful improvements to their working conditions, which are students’ learning conditions.”

A strike vote does not mean elementary school teachers will actually strike.

ETFO says its priority is to come to a fairly negotiated agreement, which would include smaller class sizes, better health and safety protections, job security, and fair compensation.

The Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens also announced its members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, with 96 per cent.

Both results come a day after the province’s public high school teachers voted 96 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, and two days after English Catholic teachers voted 98 per cent in favour.