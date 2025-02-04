OTTAWA - The leaders of Ontario's NDP and Liberal party say now that the threat of tariffs from the U.S. is on hold for at least a month, it's time for the election campaign to focus on provincial policy.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is in Ottawa today and is promising to spend more money in the education system, hiring more staff, supporting students with disabilities, adding $830 million per year for school repairs, and creating a universal school food program.

She says Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is trying to "con" voters into thinking the snap election is all about tariffs, but it should be about Ford's record since he was first elected in 2018.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie says now that U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to pause his threat to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods for at least 30 days, Ford has lost his excuse for this election.

She says the Feb. 27 election should be about both protecting the province and fixing the public health-care system.

Ford has said he called the election because he needs a new mandate to deal with not just the immediate threat of tariffs, but to handle four years of relations with the U.S. under Trump.