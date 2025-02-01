Party leaders are set to continue campaigning this weekend amid the backdrop of a looming trade war between Canada and the United States.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is scheduled to make a stop in Brampton, Ont., where he will make an announcement about "protecting Ontario."

He has already pledged to spend $22 billion to build infrastructure as part of a stimulus package, regardless of whether U.S. President Donald Trump follows through on his across-the-board tariff threats.

Both NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will be campaigning in Toronto, with Crombie expected to discuss parts of her health-care related pledges.

Meanwhile, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be door-knocking in Kitchener, Ont., and supporting his deputy leader's re-election campaign.

The snap election is set for Feb. 27.