Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce's office says the province collected about $260,000 from the one day an electricity surcharge was in effect on exports to the United States.

Premier Doug Ford announced on March 10 that Ontario was placing a 25-per-cent surcharge on electricity the province sends to 1.5 million homes in three states as one retaliatory measure against tariffs imposed on Canadian goods by U.S. President Donald Trump.

He agreed to suspend it just one day later, after U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick invited Ford and some federal ministers to Washington, D.C., for a meeting.

A spokesperson for Lecce now says that over the course of the one day the surcharge was in effect, Ontario's Independent Electricity System Operator exported about 26,000 megawatt hours to the United States, collecting about $260,000.

Lecce says in a statement that the surcharge sent a clear message that Ontario won't back down in the fight against Trump's tariffs.

The government said when it first introduced the surcharge that any revenues would be used to ``support Ontario workers, families and businesses,'' but his office declined to be more specific about where the money would go.