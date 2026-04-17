TORONTO — Ontario has bought an almost $29-million private jet for Premier Doug Ford's use.

The premier's office says Ford travels a lot within Ontario, across the country and, more frequently, to the United States.

The premier's office says they purchased a used 2016 Bombardier Challenger 650 jet for $28.9 million.

The office notes the jet is cheaper than the $107 million Quebec taxpayers paid for two new Challenger jets and one used one.

The jet will operate out of Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

The New Democrats and Liberals slammed the purchase of the plan, both calling it Ford's "gravy plane.''