TORONTO - It's budget day in Ontario, and the finance minister is set to present his plan to bolster the economy ahead of an expected slowdown, while also trying to ease the rising cost of living.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says his budget takes a "prudent and responsible" approach to the province's finances, and will support workers.



He has also said there will be no tax increases.



Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford have announced that a 5.7-cent per litre cut to the gas tax that had been set to expire in June will now continue to the end of the year, but they have not indicated if that will be the only pocketbook measure.



Ford has said the fiscal plan will be "balanced, per se," though he was not necessarily referring to whether the province would still run a deficit.



The premier says the budget will take economic conditions into account while also pouring money into infrastructure and attracting manufacturing.

