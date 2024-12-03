TORONTO - Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report today, with sections on the redevelopment of Ontario Place and on the province's opioid strategy likely to garner a lot of attention.

This will be the first annual report from the province's new auditor general, Shelley Spence, who was appointed around this time last year.

The report is set to contain nine value-for-money audits, along with a section looking at government advertising and followups on previous audits.

This year's audits include Ontario Place redevelopment, implementation and oversight of Ontario's opioid strategy, and the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.

There are also two housing-related sections, looking at both Minister's Zoning Orders and the Ontario Land Tribunal, as well as an audit of the Toronto District School Board.

The report is set to be rounded out by sections on digitization of government services by ServiceOntario, operations of the Environmental Bill of Rights, and procurement and delivery of selected infrastructure projects.