TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew have signed an agreement to boost the movement of goods and labour between the provinces.

The premiers signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday that includes direct-to-consumer alcohol sales as part of increasing trade.

Ontario recently signed similar deals with Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Ontario has also tabled legislation to do away with all internal trade barriers.

Nova Scotia has already passed a similar bill and Prince Edward Island recently introduced legislation to eliminate barriers to trade and labour mobility with reciprocating jurisdictions.

Two-way trade between Ontario and Manitoba stood at $19.5 billion in 2021.