Ontario air ambulance jet carrying six missing off U.S. coast

An Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people missing off U.S. coast An Ontario-owned air ambulance carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

An Ontario air ambulance jet carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket.

The U.S. Coast Guard said that it was searching for the plane early Saturday morning, following a report from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration that it lost contact with the flight.

The plane, a Gulfstream G100 is owned by Hamilton company Latitude Air Ambulance, according to Clarence Togeretz, the company’s operations manager.

In a statement, Togeretz told the Canadian press that the missing aircraft was transporting a patient and family member, along with two pilots and two medical staff.

The four crew onboard are Canadian, Togeretz said. The two passengers have been identified as Bermuda nationals.

Togeretz said Latitude had been tracking the flight and lost contact with it around 1:30 a.m. Saturday as it was approaching Boston. When the plane failed to reach the tarmac, the company reached out to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Togeretz said the company is “dealing with the situation with as much positivity and optimism as we can.”

“We’re praying for a safe outcome,” he said.

The operations manager said this is the first time Latitude Air Ambulance has lost contact with one of its planes

The aircraft had taken off from Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport for a nearly two-hour, late-night flight to Boston Logan International Airport, according to FlightAware.

The search for the jet included crews in the air and on the water, the Coast Guard said.

In a statement posted to X, Ontario’s air ambulance service provider Ornge said that “Our thoughts are with our colleagues at Latitude Air Ambulance at this time.”

“All of us at Ornge are hopeful the aircraft and all passengers are located safely and quickly.”

In an update at 11:45 a.m., the U.S Coast Guard said in a post to social media said that the search remains ongoing and includes the use of two planes, a search a rescue lifeboat, a helicopter, and cutter.

Bermuda government confirms planes departure

A spokesperson on behalf of the Bermuda government confirmed the air ambulance’s departure from Bermuda to Boston this morning in a post to X.

Officials say they have been in contact with the families of those on board and “remains in contact with overseas authorities coordinating the search.”

In a statement, Bermuda’s Premier David Burt said that “his thoughts are with everyone on board and their families during this deeply worrying time. We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts.”

With files from The Associated Press and the Canadian Press