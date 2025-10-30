A local community organization is rallying together to raise funds to support those with Friedreich’s ataxia.

Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare, inherited, and degenerative disease that damages the spinal cord, peripheral nerves and the cerebellum part of the brain. It also leads to heart problems.

Only 15,000 individuals are affected worldwide, according to the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance.

Friedreich's Fighters will hold an event on Friday Oct. 31 to raise funds and awareness.

Committee member, Mark Seguin, said the cause is very important to his family.

"My brother Greg was diagnosed with it 17 years ago and he's our inspiration to help people in the community that have it. It's very rare but along the journey we've learned that there's many people in Essex County that have it," Seguin said.

Seguin said a music video will be premiered at Friday's event featuring the song, 'Only the Brave,' which has been recorded by local artists Jody Raffoul, Jeff Burrows, and the Saints.

"They're going to unveil that video for awareness purposes and then have a night great fun, great food, with local bands Jody Raffoul, Tony Coppola and the Ciao Band, so it will be a great night," he said.

Seguin said all funds raised will stay local to help those battling the disease.

"It will go for medical assistance, transportation support, assistive devices and equipment, financial assistance if needed, and recently we did a little make a wish activity where we sent a young lady with Friedreich’s ataxia to her favourite concert," Seguin said.

The event will take place at the LaSalle Event Centre with doors opening at 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for students.

Attendees are welcome to dress up for Halloween but it's not required.

Tickets purchases or donations can be made through friedreichsfighters@gmail.com.