There's only a few days left to see a large holiday lights display in Windsor.

Visitors will have until Wednesday, January 7, to see the Bright Lights at Jackson Park.

The annual holiday display has been open to the public since November 28.

Those who attend will see themed zones such as the Northern Lights, the Enchanted Children's Village, W.E. the North, Candy Cane Lane, Merry and Bright, Santa's Workshop, Winter Wonderland, and Peace and Love Around the World.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says there's still a few days left to enjoy it.

"To everybody out there who's in their homes, who's dreading this horrible weather, just remember when you were a kid you did anything you could to get outside, and you felt great. Just bundle up and get out there, and enjoy the experience. There's no medicine in the world that's better than some nice, healthy exercise, and there's nothing better than a nice walk in Jackson Park during Bright Lights."

He says the snow really adds to the experience.

"It just makes it more beautiful, it makes it more romantic, what a great opportunity for the community to go out and enjoy this free space that so many people have worked so hard on throughout the year to give back to the citizens of this city, and until you experience it, you just can't complain."

Agostino says it's great to see how many people love the displays.

"It means everything when I see the kids smile... that's what this is all about. It's seeing these kids smile, especially new Canadians, and people that are new to the city, people that are new to the country, to experience something like this when you can only imagine where they've come from - and that's what being Canadian is all about."

The display is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Last year's event saw over 105,000 people enjoy the displays, vendors, and holiday entertainment.

Take down of the displays will occur in phases after the event wraps up for the season.