One Windsor man charged, another wanted in double homicide investigation in Vaughan

York Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gerard Murray, who's wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson causing property damage in connection to a double homicide investigation in Vaughan.

One Windsor man has been arrested, and another Windsor man is being sought in connection with a double homicide investigation in Vaughan.

York Regional Police have issued an arrest warrant for Gerard Murray, who’s wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson causing property damage.

Investigators have not been able to locate the 48-year-old Murray, who is known to frequent southwestern Ontario, between Windsor and the Greater Toronto Area.

Murray is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges.

At 5:30 p.m. on May 13, police were called to a home in Vaughan for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, two males were located outside of the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both males succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased.

While police were on scene, additional officers were dispatched to another area after receiving reports that a blue SUV had been abandoned and set on fire. Investigators have confirmed the SUV was used by the suspects leading up to and following the shooting. The vehicle was reported stolen from Toronto.

Investigative efforts led to the identification of three men who were believed to have been occupants in the same SUV.

On May 28, 2026, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Toronto, and a loaded firearm was seized. Materials believed to be used in the making of explosives were also seized, including a detonator, a pipe, bolts, and Tannerite.

On the same day, additional search warrants were executed at a residence in Windsor, with the assistance of the Windsor Police Tactical Unit, and in Hamilton, with the assistance of the Hamilton Police Emergency Response Unit.

Both search warrants resulted in the seizure of an additional three firearms, as well as an extended magazine.

Two men were arrested.

AM800-News-Glen Mousseau.jpg York Regional Police have charged 55-year-old Glen Mousseau of Windsor in connection to a double homicide investigation in Vaughan. (York Regional Police)

55-year-old Glen Mousseau of Windsor is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, arson causing property damage, possessing a restricted firearm without holding a license, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, three counts of possession of a firearm/ammunition while prohibited, and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

A 27-year-old Toronto man faces seven charges including two counts of first-degree murder and making or possessing an explosive substance.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone who may have video footage from the area, are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or by visiting www.1800222tips.com.