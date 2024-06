One local beach is listed as unsafe for swimming because of higher than acceptable bacteria counts.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit does not recommend swimming at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg.

Testing revealed E. coli counts in the water are 200 or higher, which means the high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to your health.

On June 21, Holiday Beach was closed after testing showed high levels of bacteria in the water.

All other local beaches are open and are safe for swimming.