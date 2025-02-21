Five suspects have been arrested following a string of break-and-enters in the area.

Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 13, officers responded to four different break-and-enters at retail stores in the city.

According to the Windsor Police Service, in two instances, the suspects smashed the front entrance or window with tools to get into the building.

In the other two, police said the suspects went into the store and got various items, leaving without paying.

The total value of stolen merchandise was an estimated $8,000, which included perfumes and colognes. Six suspects and a black sedan were identified in connection to all four incidents.

The WPS found and arrested four suspects in the 2100 block of Longfellow Avenue. Some of the stolen merchandise was recovered. The fifth suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of Totten Street and South Cameron Boulevard.

A 28-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, a 40-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man are all facing break-and-enter related charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old Anna Filipovski for one count of theft under $5,000.

Filipovski is described as a white woman with a light complexion, around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, brown eyes, and brown curly hair. No photo of the suspect has been released by police.

The recovered items have been returned to the owners.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or submitted online.