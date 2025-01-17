The Windsor Police Service has arrested one man and are looking for three others following a series of commercial break-ins.

In the early hours of January 12, officers responded to multiple break-and-enters at businesses across Windsor.

The break-ins occurred at a total of four properties in the 2600 block of Temple Drive, 3400 block of Etienne Boulevard, 3000 block of Walker Road and 800 block of Foster Avenue.

An investigation was launched by the Target Base Unit and it was confirmed that the four break-ins were used as a diversion tactic to facilitate the subsequent crimes.

Officers identified a 54-year-old as one of the suspects, and they were arrested on Thursday (Jan. 16) in the 1400 block of Pillette Ave. They face 12 charges including three counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of possession of break-in tools, among others.

A search following the arrest turned up $3,000 worth of cannabis-related products and a crowbar believed to be used in the crimes.

Anyone with information on the investigation, or the other three suspects, are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.