The Windsor Police Service has arrested one suspect and is seeking three others in connection with an armed robbery.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, officers responded to a report of a robbery involving a firearm in the 1600 block of University Avenue.

Through investigation, officers learned that three men, one armed with a firearm, broke into a residence and demanded property and cash from two victims.

A fourth suspect, later identified as 28-year-old woman, was found to have participated in the robbery. She was arrested the following day and has been charged with robbery and occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 52-year-old Christopher Carbonaro. He is wanted for robbery, two counts of pointing a firearm, five counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited, wearing a disguise to commit an offence, and occupying a vehicle with a firearm.

Carbonaro is described as a white man, 5'5" tall, approximately 155 pounds, with short brown hair and green eyes.

The two remaining suspects have not yet been identified. The first suspect is described as a man who wore a facemask, dark coat with a hood, blue jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a man who wore a facemask, dark sweater, grey pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.