One suspect has been arrested but another is sought by Windsor Police in connection with a robbery at a big-box store.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on May 21, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a store in the 700 block of Tecumseh Road West.

Through investigation, officers learned that a man and a woman exited the store without attempting to pay for several items. When confronted by an employee, the man allegedly assaulted the staff member before the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.

The two suspects - a 31-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man - were identified by the Major Crimes Unit.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on June 23, officers responded to a separate theft at a store in the 4300 block of Walker Road. Officers learned the woman had taken multiple items again without paying and she was arrested for theft, as well as on 12 outstanding warrants for various offences such as robbery, theft, and failure to comply with a release order.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 56-year-old Gary Bravo, who is wanted on charges of robbery and failure to comply with a release order.

He is described as a white man, 6'2'' tall, with a large build, and a grey goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.