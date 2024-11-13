Windsor police have made an arrest and seek a second suspect following a string of violent robberies involving a firearm.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a business in the 900 block of Erie Street East following a report of an armed robbery in progress.

Police say a male suspect entered the business wearing a plastic Black Panther mask and allegedly demanded merchandise while threatening the employee with a firearm.

The employee and another individual disarmed the suspect. At this time, a second male suspect entered the business wielding a knife and threatening the victims.

Both suspects soon fled the scene in a stolen vehicle without obtaining any merchandise.

An airsoft pistol and a bag believed to belong to the suspects was recovered at the scene.

Shortly after, officers located and arrested the first suspect at a business in the 500 block of Tecumseh Road East.

A stolen vehicle was recovered and officers seized a quantity of fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine during the arrest.

Investigators soon confirmed that at least one of the suspects was involved in three similar robberies the previous day on November 11.

A 41-year-old man is facing nearly two-dozen charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Anthony James Martin, on charges of robbery with violence, assault, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, with a medium build, blue eyes, brownish-red hair, and a full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.