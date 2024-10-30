One suspect has been arrested and police continues to search for another suspect following a $64,000 bank fraud.

On Sept. 17, the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report of fraud at a local bank.

Officers learned two suspects had artificially inflated a synthetically created bank account by depositing a fraudulent cheque, and then aggressively withdrew the falsified balance through ATM cash withdrawals and account transfers.

These fraudulent transactions occurred between January 31 and February 5, 2024, and totalled just over $64,500.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old man from Ancaster was arrested in Niagara Falls by the Ontario Provincial Police on October 21.

He faces five charges including fraud over $5,000, using a forged document, among others.

Investigators continue to search for a second suspect, who is described as an Asian woman, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a slender build, long dark hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.