One suspect has been arrested and another is sought by police after a string of east-end break-ins.

On November 12, shortly before 2 a.m., Windsor Police say two suspects were captured on video attempting to break into a business in the 5200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Police say the suspects arrived in a white SUV and used a tool to pry open the doors, shattering the glass. They were unsuccessful in gaining entry and fled the scene.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the same suspects broke into a business in the 2500 block of Roseville Garden Drive and stole money and prescription medication. They then returned to the business on Tecumseh Road and made another unsuccessful attempt to get in.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the suspects smashed the front window of a business in the 5600 block of Tecumseh Road East. Once inside, they stole money and tools.

Through investigation, police traced the suspect vehicle to a home in LaSalle and identified one of the suspects. A 34-year-old man was arrested on December 3 and faces 10 charges, including two counts of break-and-enter, four counts of diving while prohibited, among others.

A second suspect remains at large. He is described as a white man wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, white Adidas shoes and blue latex gloves.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.