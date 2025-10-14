Windsor police say one roadside test resulted in a three-day licence suspension following a R.I.D.E. program at several locations throughout the city this past Thanksgiving weekend.

According to police, the R.I.D.E. program was part of Operation Impact 2025.

The police service says officers with the Traffic Enforcement Unit checked 251 vehicles and administered one roadside test.

Police say officers also issued 98 tickets for various traffic violations, including speeding, distracted driving, and other offences.