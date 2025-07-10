One person has been sent to hospital to be treated for burns following a house fire in Windsor.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 1100 block of Dougall Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Windsor Police and Essex-Windsor EMS also responded.

The fire was reported to be in the kitchen of the home and was quickly put out.

One person was transported to hospital for treatment for 2nd and 3rd degree burns to less than 15 per cent of their body.

Three dogs in the home at the time of the blaze were uninjured.

Damage is estimated at $80,000.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area, however the scene was clear by Thursday evening.