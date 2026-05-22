One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in LaSalle

Non-life-threatening injuries are being reported after a motorcycle crash in LaSalle.
Ontario Provincial Police, along with Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services, responded to the crash on Highway 401 near Todd Lane Thursday night just before 8 p.m.
According to police, a motorcycle collided into a barrier.
Police say a 28-year-old from Windsor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was closed for about three hours but has since reopened.
Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call the OPP (1-888-310-1122) or Crime Stoppers.