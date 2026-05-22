One person taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in LaSalle

Police responded eastbound at Highway 401 & Todd Lane in LaSalle for a single-vehicle crash on May 21, 2026.

Non-life-threatening injuries are being reported after a motorcycle crash in LaSalle.

Ontario Provincial Police, along with Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services, responded to the crash on Highway 401 near Todd Lane Thursday night just before 8 p.m.

According to police, a motorcycle collided into a barrier.

Police say a 28-year-old from Windsor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for about three hours but has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call the OPP (1-888-310-1122) or Crime Stoppers.