Windsor firefighters responded to an apartment fire in the west end on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 600 block of Mill Street, near Wyandotte, shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a fire on the 6th floor.

Officials say the fire is under control, primary search is all clear in the fire unit. Smoke was reported to be thicker and ventilation was started.

The 7th floor is being searched for extension of fire and smoke.

The 30 firefighters on scene quickly worked out put out the blaze.

Crews continue to remove smoke from the residential structure.

One occupant from a different unit than the fire location has been transported to hospital for additional care.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco and Melanie Kentner