Multiple charges have been laid in connection to a single vehicle crash in LaSalle that left one person with serious injuries.

Around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, LaSalle police, LaSalle Fire, and Essex-Windsor EMS were called to a report that a truck had crashed into a tree on Divine Street near Superior Avenue.

Police say the driver of the truck, the only person in the vehicle, had sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old LaSalle man is now charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired, four counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving while under suspension, and driving with liquor in a vehicle.

Police say the suspect's driver's license was also automatically suspended for 90 days.