One person has been taken to hospital after a fire in Devonshire Heights.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday, crews were called to a home in the 3300 block of Woodlawn Avenue.



Windsor Fire and Rescue Services tells AM800 that a person was rescued from the home.



They suffered smoke inhalation and second degree burns on their arms and were taken to hospital for treatment.



No cause or damage estimate was available.



Investigators are expected to attend the scene.