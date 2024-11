One person was taken to hospital after an incident in Belle River Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Essex County OPP were called to a disturbance involving two individuals on Fourth Street in Belle River.

The person taken to hospital was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The second person involved fled on foot, with OPP Canine unable to locate them.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to police.