One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tecumseh.

It happened at 11:59 a.m. Thursday on Manning Road near Baseline Road.

Ontario Provincial Police say one driver, a 61-year-old from Kingsville, was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No name has been released.

The investigation is focused on an area of Manning Road between County Road 42 and Walls Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.